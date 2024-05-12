The Discussion Shares Dark New Video For “In The Mirror”

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 12th, 2024 - 1:10 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Los Angeles based band The Discussion has released a new single and video titled In The Mirror. The Discussion is a solo project from multi-media artist Laura Pleasants.

The track starts with a heavy bass groove and takes off with a vibe that will remind the listener of the Cure. The song is well written with fills, breakdowns, bridges and shimmering guitar solos. The video uses a blue and purple color palate in a dark room with a lot of panning and blurring to give a disorienting feel. The visuals intensify the song lifting it to a whole new level.

In The Mirror is available for streaming here.