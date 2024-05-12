The Discussion Shares Dark New Video For “In The Mirror”

photo credit: Raymond Flotat
Los Angeles based band The Discussion has released a new single and video titled In The Mirror. The Discussion is a solo project from multi-media artist Laura Pleasants.
The track starts with a heavy bass groove and takes off with a vibe that will remind the listener of the Cure. The song is well written with fills, breakdowns, bridges and shimmering guitar solos. The video uses a blue and purple color palate in a dark room with a lot of panning and blurring to give a disorienting feel. The visuals intensify the song lifting it to a whole new level.
In The Mirror is available for streaming here.