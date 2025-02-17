The Discussion Announce New Album All The Pretty Flowers For May 2025 Release, Share New Single “Blue Light”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 17th, 2025 - 4:19 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Mythos, The Discussion is gearing up for the release of their debut album All The Pretty Flowers, set to drop in May 2025. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, they’ve just shared their new single, “Blue Light”, and it’s nothing short of captivating. The track opens with a smooth bassline, layered guitars and emotional vocals. As the song progresses, it picks up intensity, drawing you in with its dreamy yet somber energy. The lyrics reflect feelings of distance and longing, with Joe Reineke’s voice adding an extra layer of emotion.

The chorus hits hard, and the whole track has a way of staying with you long after it’s over. The song has a goth undertone, feeling almost haunting and hypnotic. Some beats and background sounds sound like what you would hear as you enter a dark vampiric castle.

This release follows The Discussion’s gripping video for “In The Mirror”, showing their ability to create both intense songs and stunning visuals. It has been stated that this song reminds individuals of the legendary band, The Cure! They also previously announced a small regional tour in 2021, where fans got a preview of their live shows. Those live shows were played throughout September and October.

All The Pretty Flowers

01 Get To You

02 Fade Away

03 Blue Light

04 In The Mirror

05 Without You

06 In Death and Life

07 Over The Edge

08 Desire

09 She Said

10 Let It Go