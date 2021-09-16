The Discussion Announce Regional Savannah And Atlanta Shows For Fall 2021

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 16th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

Back in 2017, while Laura Pleasants’ band Kylesa remained on an indefinite hiatus, she launched her solo project The Discussion. They announced the band with a debut EP, and have since released more albums, the most recent being Deathtripper B​/​W A Forest, a very short album with only three songs: “Deathtripper (Single Version),” “Deathtripper (Graveface Version),” and a cover of “The Forest” originally by the cure.

While The Discussion hasn’t been too busy releasing music, they have announced upcoming tour dates that are happening right now. The Fall Tour, which started on September 11 and takes place entirely in Savannah, GA, will continue on with a number of tour dates, which continue on September 24 through October 31. The Discussion will play at Service Brewing with Reverend Bro Diddley and The Hips on September 24 and concluding on Halloween at Graveface Fest. The one exception to their tour in Savannah is a show at Boggs Social and Supply in Atlanta, GA, where they will be joined by MLny Parsonz, Tears From The Dying and others.