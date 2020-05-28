G-Eazy Reveals New Alternative Pop Project Everything’s Strange Here and Announces Self-Titled Debut for June 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 12:14 AM

Rapper G-Eazy will be taking a break from the hip hop genre and jumping into alternative pop for his upcoming side project Everything’s Strange Here. The project’s self-titled debut album will be released on June 5, and was recorded entirely in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A music video for the song “Free Porn, Cheap Drugs” has also been released, and was directed by Bryan Allen Lamb, Dusty Kessler and Matt Bauerschmidt.

“Free Porn, Cheap Drugs” blends some lo fidelity guitar driven moments, with spacey atmospheric sung vocals, with some moments of furiously quick drumming. The video is filmed in a similarly vintage laden style with grainy effects, complemented by picturesque images of Los Angeles, and landscapes passed through hypnotic filters.

“Eight weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out- but a lot of us have had the fortunate opportunity to self-reflect, grow, and evolve,” the artist explained. “This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure- it’s me. Take it or leave it- this is how I feel.”

In 2018 G-Eazy was arrested for suspicion of assault and cocaine possession, following an altercation in Sweden with security guards outside of a Stockholm night club, who allegedly discovered cocaine in his possession. His girlfriend, pop artist Halsey, was also allegedly near the altercation. G-Eazy recently compared his situation to that of A$AP Rocky, who was also recently arrested in Stockholm.