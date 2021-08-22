G-Eazy Shares Dreamy New Track “Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)” Featuring Kossisko

Home News Aaron Grech August 22nd, 2021 - 6:59 PM

Rapper G-Eazy has released a successor to his 2014 These Things Happen song “Tumblr Girls” called “Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2).” The song features additional vocals from Kossiko and production from DAKARI, while its music video was directed by G-Eazy, Joshua Reis and 2mattyb.

“Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2) is a heartfelt and earnest song, as Kossiko sings lovelorn lyrics while G-Eazy raps about the deterioration of a romantic relationship and his love for “tumblr girls,” women who live life in excess. The beat is extremely lowkey, as its simple rhythms and solemn keyboards take more of a background role in the song. G-Eazy and Kossiko are both shown performing during a beach bonfire during the music video, which explores the breakup of an LA couple who are actively involved in the city’s nightlife.

Earlier this year G-Eazt teamed up with ALLBLACK and E-40 for the music video “Ten Toes,” which was directed by David Camarena. Last year G-Eazy stepped outside of the hip hop realm to release Everything’s Strange Here, a new alternative pop moniker that saw the artist use indie rock influences.

“Eight weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out- but a lot of us have had the fortunate opportunity to self-reflect, grow, and evolve,” G-Eazy explained during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. “This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure- it’s me. Take it or leave it- this is how I feel.”