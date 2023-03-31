G-Eazy Returns with Cinematic New Song & Video “Tulips & Roses”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 31st, 2023 - 7:53 PM

American rapper G-Eazy has ended his year long hiatus with the release of “Tulips & Roses.” After the rappers mother passed, he found himself in a rental apartment in Paris, the results being this new song and era he is entering. The new song was also accompanied by a music video, check it out below.

Filmed entirely in black and white, the video follows G-Eazy living and loving his life in Paris. The song features a sample of “Blame” by the band Gabriels. The rapper connected with the song, sharing “I discovered their music and became a big fan. I was inspired and excited to find a way to creatively interpret their music and work together.” The song boasts lyrics about finding home and picking up the pieces.