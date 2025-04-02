Susanna Hoffs Releases Brand New Version of “Eternal Flame”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 2nd, 2025 - 8:39 PM

Susanna Hoffs, co-founder of The Bangles, has unveiled a new recording of her iconic ballad “Eternal Flame,” originally released in 1988 on The Bangles’ third album, Everything. The 2025 rendition breathes fresh life into the timeless classic, retaining the song’s heartfelt emotion while incorporating a contemporary, intimate feel.

“I was inspired to sing it again!” Hoffs shared. “As I stood before the microphone, I fought back tears of gratitude—for the opportunity to sing a song I have loved and cherished my entire adult life. We’ve grown up together!”

The reimagined track features lush instrumentation, including the chamber ensemble yMusic, and contributions from Petra Haden on background vocals, Benny Bock on keyboards, Maxwell Flanders on drums, Ryan Lerman on guitars and Justin Meldal-Johnsen on bass. The song’s mixing was handled by Hoffs, CJ Camerieri, Ryan Lerman and Grant Miliken, with vocal engineering by Miliken.

The new version captures the song’s nostalgic essence while reflecting Hoffs’ personal growth. “I’ve been touched time and again by stories from friends and strangers alike who’ve expressed how much ‘Eternal Flame’ has meant to them,” Hoffs remarked. “I’m still that same girl with that same emotion—older, and hopefully wiser.”

The release is a prelude to Hoffs’ upcoming solo album, set for release this fall, and fans can look forward to a special collaboration with yMusic, available on April 9th.