Susanna Hoffs Announces Release of Previously Unreleased 1999 Album The Lost Record For October 2024 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig September 30th, 2024 - 6:34 PM

This time last year, singer-songwriter Susanna Hoffs shared a new single titled “I Don’t Know Why,” a track originally written by Shawn Colvin and released in 1999. Now, Hoffs is announcing the release of her archival album The Lost Record, initially recorded in 1999 with a group of friends in her garage.

Hoffs describes the time of recording the album as a “sweet, special period of being home with a new baby, but also an exploration of identity, separate from the Bangles. It’s an immense thrill to finally be able to share rare recordings that have been near and dear to my heart.” “I Don’t Know Why” was the first track recorded for this project and Hoffs describes the album as a “kind of diary, marking what mattered most at the time.” She continues, “I was reflecting on the things that mattered most in life: love and connection.”

Connections are what this album is all about. Musician friends visited Susanna Hoffs’s garage to write and record for The Lost Record, including Bill Bottrell, Brian MacLeod and the Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin, who co-wrote “Life on the Inside” with Hoffs. “The garage,” as Hoffs calls it, has factored heavily into her life. “I love garage rock, many of my favorite songs were written in them and I lived in garages during the 80s.”

The Lost Record will be available on October 18. Pre-order and pre-save here.

The Lost Record track list