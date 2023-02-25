Rosie Thomas Shares Cover Of The Bangles’ “Eternal Flame”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 25th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

Nashville musician and Sufjan Stevens collaborator Rosie Thomas has released another cover of a pop classic, “Eternal Flame” by the Bangles. Thomas has previously covered Björk’s “All Is Full Of Love” and Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” Check out her latest cover below.

Thomas’ cover brings a new, serene feel to the Bangles song. Thomas enlisted fellow singer-songwriters William Fitzsimmons and Denison Whitmer to strip away most of the song’s howling drama to transform it into a synth folk melody.

Next month, Thomas will release her second EP, Lullabies For Parents, on Friday, March, 30 via Singalong. “When we were working on the Lullabies For Parents series, and thinking about covers to add, this one felt pretty obvious. We wanted to hit on older pop songs parents know and love, but also worked as lullabies. A way to scratch that nostalgic itch, while reframing the songs to give them a new life for listeners. We would then do “casting” for who should sing on certain songs, and both William and Denison were the clear choice for this one,” shares Thomas on the upcoming EP and “Eternal Flame” cover. (Stereogum)

Stream “Eternal Flame” here.