Wet Leg Wins Best Alt Music Performance and Best Alt Music Album at Pre-Show Grammy Awards

Home News Ally Najera February 5th, 2023 - 4:53 PM

Band, Wet Leg has won Best Alt Music Performance and Best Alt Music Album for the 2023 Grammy Awards. During the pre-show of the Grammy Awards the band received two awards.

Wet Leg also won for the 2023 Best Performance for the single, “Chaise Lounge.” The breakout band beat out big names Arctic Monkeys (“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”), Big Thief (“Certainty”), Florence and the Machine (“King”) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (“Spitting Off the Edge of the World”).



The band won the award for Best Alt Music Album for their self-titled debut album, Wet Leg. The group won over the nominees, Arcade Fire (WE), Big Thief (Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You), Björk (Fossora) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (Cool It Down).