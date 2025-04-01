Anika Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Oxygen”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 3:00 PM

Today, Anika has released the song, “Oxygen,” which gasps for air as we experience increased limits imposed on our bodies and let it affect our freedoms or restrictions on trans rights. In Anika’s words, “Oxygen” “is about feeling trapped in your own body, in your own narrative, in your own society, within the norms and expected behaviours of this claustrophobic socially constructed world. It wants to break out of this cage, it wants to breathe, it wants to be in tune with its true self, its true feelings, sensations and desires without restriction.”

Sonically, the track was “inspired by Breeders and Pixies, the way it creeps in slowly and then crashes with this weird chorus/part that only comes in once,” Anika explains. “I didn’t want to write things too rigidly, or by the book, more let them flow as they wished.” The accompanying video was directed by Laura Martinova.

Also, the artist has announced a North American Tour this fall, which will be stopping in San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, New Orleans and other cities. For tickets and more information click here.

Anika Tour Dates

9/18 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop *

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex *

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop *

9/22 – Portland, OR – Holocene *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Pearl *

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle #

9/28 – Detroit, MI – Lager House #

9/29 – Toronto, ON – Dance Cave #

9/30 – Montreal, QC – Sala Rossa #

10/1 – Boston, MA – Sonia #

10/2 – New York, NY – (Le) Poisson Rouge #

10/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie #

10/5 – Washington, DC – Comet Ping Pong #

10/6 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

10/8 – Atlanta, GA – The EARL

10/9 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

10/10 – Memphis, TN – B-Side

10/11 – Dallas, TX – Rubber Gloves

10/12 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

* with Lauren Early

# with Avishag Cohen

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat