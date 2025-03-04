Anika Shares Stunning New Single & Video “Walk Away”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 7:09 PM

Today, Anika has released the new single and video, “Walk Away,” that is from her new album, Abyss, which will be out on April 4, through Sacred Bones. The ditty is a surprisingly jolly 90s alt-rock tinged track with blatantly honest lyrics: “The truth is I don’t really like myself/ And the truth is I don’t really like anyone else… Sometimes I know, life can just suck… And the truth is, I’d rather you just go to hell… And the truth is, I’d rather the whole world did as well.”

The song’s accompanying video directed by Laura Martinova was shot in an ex-brothel in Berlin and “plays with the socially constructed ideas of femininity, of sexuality, of sexual restriction and confronts them,” Henderson explains. “The character is quite sufficient by herself, sexually, socially liberated and also a bit of a mess that is destroying the prim and proper idea of how a good wifey should be.”

The director adds: “She is a hedonist, she lets herself go, she shows anger, she shows being drunk, she seems to enjoy dusting the pictures of the naked ladies very much, she is independent and breaking out of all the bars imposed by the patriarchy. The guy in the video never finds her, never even gets close, doesn’t in the slightest disrupt her life, he continues to look but she seems to always be a step ahead.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat