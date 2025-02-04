Anika Announces New Album For Abyss For April 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Hearsay”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 1:40 PM

Anika has announced her new album, Abyss, will be out on April 4 on through Sacred Bones and the artist has shared the lead single and video, “Hearsay.” Abyss was born out of the frustration, anger, and confusion the artist felt from existing in our contemporary world. Notably heavier than 2021’s Change, the 10-track album is raw, urgent and fueled by strong emotions with a pulsing heavy guitar and rhythm section, Abyss takes Anika on a new sonic journey.

As for the music, “Hearsay” hones in on the extreme divisions between the left and right in contemporary society. Anika sings: “And yesterday’s papers they line my bird cage. / And you’re telling me tales to get your own way. / And you’re making up stories to push your narrative./ And you’re making up tales to be provocative.” In Anika’s words, “This song is about media moguls and it is about the power of the media, whether social, tv or beyond. We are as much under its spell as we ever were and some nasties are exploiting it for their own gains. Parasites feeding off the blood of the public, PJ Harvey inspired for sure.”

Laura Martinova who directed the accompanying video says: “inspired by vampire aesthetics and seeks to connect with the grungy essence of Abyss. We aimed to create a dark yet dynamic and surprising video. My collaboration with contemporary dancers and the use of raw camera movement transcends this imagery, while Zeynep Schilling’s creative direction elevates the video to another level that is somewhere between evil and heaven. We worked with stylist Danny Muster and emerging designers to craft a timeless aesthetic.”

Abyss Track List

1. Hearsay

2. Abyss

3. Honey

4. Walk Away

5. Into The Fire

6. Oxygen

7. Out Of The Shadows

8. One Way Ticket

9. Last Song

10. Buttercups

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat