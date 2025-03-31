Danzig’s New Merch Design Sparks Controversy Over Use Of Symbol Flagged By Anti-Defamation League

Home News Cait Stoddard March 31st, 2025 - 6:59 PM

According to nme.com, metal band Danzig are allegedly facing criticism for allegedly using a Nazi-associated symbol on their new official merchandise.The band is currently out on the road for a run of U.S. West Coast headline shows, which kicked off earlier this month.

Can’t spell Danzig without nazi pic.twitter.com/1KLako805S — jam (@newdayfalling) March 30, 2025

As Metal Injection reports, the group is selling some new T-shirts and posters that has an alleged questionable design at the dates. Numerous fans have allegedly noted the use of the Sonnenrad, which is a Sunwheel or Black Sun, on the merch. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), this symbol is allegedly “one of a number of ancient European symbols appropriated by the Nazis in their attempt to invent an idealized ‘Aryan/Norse’ heritage.”

The ADL adds with: “The sonnenrad appears in the traditional symbology of many countries and cultures, including Old Norse and Celtic cultures. It has countless variations; the swastika and similar rounded variants are actually sonnenrad forms, as are certain versions of the Celtic Cross. In Nazi Germany, the Nazi Party, the SA and the SS all used sonnenrad symbology at times, which has led neo-Nazis and other modern white supremacists to adopt such images.”

ADL concludes with: “One sonnenrad version in particular is popular among white supremacists: two concentric circles with crooked rays emanating from the inner circle to the outer circle. Often white supremacists will put another hate symbol such as a swastika in the center of the inner circle. Because sonnenrad imagery is used by many cultures around the world, one should not assume that most sonnenrad-like images necessarily denote racism or white supremacy; rather, they should be analyzed carefully in the context in which they appear.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado