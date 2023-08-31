Danzig Cancels Outdoor Texas Show Due To “Ongoing Heatwave”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 1:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to blabbermouth.net, Danzig canceled their outdoor concert in Houston, Texas this weekend “due to the ongoing heatwave.” Glenn Danzig‘s band was scheduled to perform on Sunday, September 3 at the White Oak lawn with support from Behemoth, Twin Temple and Midnight.

Earlier today Danzig went on social media to provide an update about the upcoming concert.

“Due to the ongoing heatwave, and out of concern for our crew and fans, we are forced to cancel our outdoor show in Houston this Sunday Sept. 3. We hope to make it back as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.”

According to Houston Public Media, the city tied its all-time record for hottest temperature on August 24 when a temperature of 109 degrees was recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

That tied the mark established on September 4, 2000 and matched on August 27, 2011. The 109 record was tied again just three days later on August 27, 2023. Earlier this summer, Houston had a streak of 23 consecutive days with highs in the triple digits.