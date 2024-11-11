Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Says He Could “Write You Something That Would Sound Like A Song That Would’ve Been On Siamese Dream” In Five Minutes

Home News Juliet Paiz November 11th, 2024 - 1:24 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to NME, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins recently made a statement about his creative process and the impactfulness behind the Siamese Dream album. More specifically, he declared that he could “write you something that would sound like a song that would’ve been on Siamese Dream” in five minutes.”

Siamese Dream is very known for certain tracks like “Today,” “Disarm,” and “Rocket.” The album is dreamy yet aggressive and was released in 1993. His bold remark shows that if he ever does feel like revisiting that era of sound, he will surely be able to due to his level of mastery. It can be noted that Siamese Dream is a core part of their musical identity. For fans, it is a part of them as well.

The Smashing Pumpkins recently released a new album titled Aghoro Mhori Mei in August, the bands 13th album. Billy Corgan described this album by stating it can be used as a “means to move forwards.”