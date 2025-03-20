The Linda Lindas Share Lively New Video For “Don’t Think”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2025 - 6:28 PM

Today, Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas has released a music video for “Don’t Think,” which is a standout from the band’s acclaimed album, No Obligation. While speaking about the charming video, directors Kiki Banta and Marlowe Taylor, Mila de la Garza said:“This video was really fun because we got to work with filmmaking friends who are also our age! ‘Don’t Think’ is about being lost in identities and Kiki and Marlowe’s video reflects that with all these different surreal elements. It was shot in our house and backyard over two weekends and what you see is the first draft they sent back to us, because they really were able to bring to life exactly what we had all envisioned!”

In other news, The Linda Lindas are hitting the road this week on a tour in support of No Obligation that includes dates with Be Your Own Pet and Pinkshift. Highlights for the tour, which kicks off tomorrow at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA, include shows at The Black Cat in Washington DC, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY and the Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA.

In 2024, The Linda Lindas released their latest album, No Obligation, which is out now through Epitaph. On their second full-length album, The Linda Lindas further advanced their unironic, joyful and exciting trajectory of mashing up L.A. punk with post punk, garage rock, power pop, new wave and rock en español.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez