The Linda Lindas Run Their Own Diner in Music Video for “Too Many Things”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 22nd, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

LA-based all-women punk-rock group The Linda Lindas just released the music video to their song ”Too Many Things” which sees the band inside of The Linda Lindas family diner.

The video begins with the four members, Eloise Wong, Bela Salazar, Mila de la Garza and Lucia de la Garza sitting down at one of the tables before the song begins to play. Over the course of the video, we see the four play various roles throughout the duration of the video, from customers to cooks to waiters (sporting an awesome mustache in the shape of a cat) to old folk playing chess.

The group is seen performing various tasks such as flipping burgers, cleaning up tables and taking orders and phone calls. The pace quickens as the video progresses, perhaps hinting that they’re taking on “too many things” in this bustling atmosphere.

According to RollingStones, The Linda Lindas said that the song itself is about how their livelihoods have changed since their career as a band began to take off last year. When regarding their newest song, they said “After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time.”

This music video comes after the release of their newest song last month, making “Too Many Things” their first new song of 2023, releasing shortly before their performance at Coachella. More music is expected to come from the group later this year.

The Linda Lindas will be performing later this week on Saturday, May 27th in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the Adjacent Music Festival.

Check out our previous articles on The Linda Lindas below: