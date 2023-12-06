Alvvays Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Critically acclaimed band Alvvays has announced a new batch of 2024 tour dates in North America. The group will kick off the leg on April 18 in Cincinnati, OH with additional stops in Columbus, Orlando, St. Louis and Phoenix. It concludes on May 17 in Tucson, AZ. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 1 via the band’s website. See the full list of dates below.
In between the North American shows, the band will play a few festivals including My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday Festival in Mexico as well as some headlining shows in Australia and Europe.
Alvvays has had quite the year. They picked up their first-ever Grammy nomination this year. “Belinda Says” is up for Best Alternative Music Performance alongside songs by Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Boygenius, and Lana Del Rey. Their latest album Blue Rev received widespread univesal acclaim and was shortlisted for a Polaris Prize earlier this year. The group also played Nebraska’s Maha Festival and toured with Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy.
12/05 – Sydney, Australia – The Roundhouse
12/08 – Sydney, Australia – Princess Theatre
12/09 – Meredith, Australia – Meredith Music Festival
12/12 – Melbourne, Australia – The Forum
12/14 – Perth Australia – Metro City
12/16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation
12/18 – Honolulu, HI – The Republik
04-04-08 Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Roo, Mexico – Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
04/18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
04/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
04/20 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
04/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
04/25 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
05/01 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05/02 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
05/03 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
05/04 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
05/06 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
05/07 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
05/09 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre
05-10-12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
05/13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
05/16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
05/17 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
06/21 – Wicklow, Ireland – Beyond the Pale
06/26- London, England – Troxy
06/28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Live Is Live Festival
06/29 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Siren’s Call
07/05 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
07/11-13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
08/08 – Oslo, Norway – Øyafestivalen