Alvvays Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

December 6th, 2023

Critically acclaimed band Alvvays has announced a new batch of 2024 tour dates in North America. The group will kick off the leg on April 18 in Cincinnati, OH with additional stops in Columbus, Orlando, St. Louis and Phoenix. It concludes on May 17 in Tucson, AZ. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 1 via the band’s website. See the full list of dates below.

In between the North American shows, the band will play a few festivals including My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday Festival in Mexico as well as some headlining shows in Australia and Europe.

Alvvays has had quite the year. They picked up their first-ever Grammy nomination this year. “Belinda Says” is up for Best Alternative Music Performance alongside songs by Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, Boygenius, and Lana Del Rey. Their latest album Blue Rev received widespread univesal acclaim and was shortlisted for a Polaris Prize earlier this year. The group also played Nebraska’s Maha Festival and toured with Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy.