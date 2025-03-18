Kate Nash Teams Up With Soft Play For Collaborative New Single “Slushy”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

Last year saw UK punk outfit Soft Play make a life-affirming comeback with their acclaimed album, HEAVY JELLY. The album landed at number three in the UK charts and it was an album, which raging punk, nu-metal attacks and slamming hardcore somehow possessed the warmth of an embrace from an old friend. And now, the band is set to release an expanded vision of the album with HEAVIER JELLY, on April 18.

The album adds six new tracks to the set that is notably led by the new single, “Slushy” featuring Kate Nash, which officially debuts today. Premiering on BBC 6Music, the track’s rampaging proto-punk-meets-garage-rock power is the perfect framework for a duet that sees Nash relishing trading sweetly savage call-and-response barbs with the band’s Isaac Holman.

In other news, Soft Play’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down as the duo’s big year of touring is set to continue with a run of North American dates in April, which is their first tour of the U.S.amd Canada since 2018. The run consists of Coachella performances on April 13 and 20, several shows as special guests to Kneecap and headline gigs that include two already-sold-out dates in Brooklyn and Toronto.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna