Kate Nash on the Music Industry’s Sustainability Crisis: “The Music Industry Is Collapsing”

Charlotte Huot December 3rd, 2024 - 6:03 PM

British singer-songwriter Kate Nash has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind. Known for her outspoken personality and genre-defying music, Nash recently opened up about the growing sustainability crisis within the music industry, according to a video posted on Instagram.

“The music industry has failed,” Nash said. “It is collapsing.”

In a candid Instagram video, Nash expressed her concerns about the lack of financial stability and support for artists, particularly those navigating a post-pandemic world where streaming revenues often fail to compensate for the loss of live performance income.

Like many artists, Nash pointed to the rise of streaming platforms as a major factor in the industry’s instability. While streaming services have provided unprecedented access to music, they have also dramatically reduced the income artists receive from recorded music. According to Nash, about 80 percent of music on Spotify has been demonetized.

Traditionally, touring has been a lifeline for musicians, providing a significant source of income and an opportunity to connect with fans. However, Nash highlighted how even that avenue has become unsustainable. Rising costs and venue closures are only two examples of this unsustainability making touring more precarious than ever, leaving many artists to question its viability.

Nash also urged artists to continue to create and find ways to fund their music, whatever it takes.

“I will do what it takes to get music out there,” Nash said. “And I respect anyone, like, trying to make it work because art is really important. It’s one of the most important things in the world and music should be valued.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna