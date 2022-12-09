Rock Duo “Slaves” Changes Their Name To Soft Play

Home News Trisha Valdez December 9th, 2022 - 5:09 PM

Rock Duo Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have been going by the name Slaves since 2012. The two have decided that it is finally time to have a name change.

Out of respect for their fans and to isolate themselves by the negative associations with the name. The two have decided to change their name to Soft Play.

According to Stereogum, “Back in 202 the California post-hardcore band Slaves announced they were changing their name. They eventually rebranded as Rain City Drive.”

The band wanted to change their name not only to dissociated themselves with the problematic meaning behind the name, but so there would no longer be any confusion between themselves and the UK duo Slaves, who will now go by Soft Play.

According to Stereogum the British version of Slaves, Soft Play, stated “When we called our band Slaves, it was intended solely as a reference to the grind of day-to-day life. We want to sincerely apologies to anyone we’ve offended.”

The duo wrote this and more in their Notes app and posted to their social accounts. To read the full message view below. There may be some fans upset about the new name and others might be extremely excited about it.

The band nobly took a step forward and heard their fans complaints about their old name. For more stories about the artist click here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi