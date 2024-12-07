Babymetal Team Up With Bloodywood For Collaborative New Single “Bekhauf”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 7th, 2024 - 8:33 PM

Indian metal band Bloodywood have teamed up with Japanese metal band Babymetal as the they release a new track “Bekhauf” that see a cross-cultural collision of sonic nuances between the two bands.

“Bekhauf” layers Bloodywood’s gloriously gruff vocals and Indian folk sonic nuances with the sweetly melodic vocals of Japan’s BABYMETAL. The hyper fast riffing and ferocious breakdown will incite mosh pits and non-stop headbanging.

The music video for “Bekhauf,” is an animated production directed by Debjyoti Sah. The video draws inspiration from Japanese anime, featuring dynamic visuals that complement the song’s energetic fusion of metal styles. The animated music video for the single enhances themes present in the track by presenting a vibrant and action-packed narrative, effectively capturing the essence of both bands’ artistic styles.

The band explains the meaning behind “Bekhauf” (which means ‘fearless’ in Hindi) saying “It was born out of the realization that fear can be seen as a choice, and that choice is our own. It’s about using this knowledge to take control of our fears and eliminate the side of them that holds us back. Ultimately, the song reminds us that hard rock/metal is a universal language and welcoming to all styles, ethnicities, and genders. And that’s truly a beautiful and brutal thing!”

Bloodywood continue, “It also marks our first ever collaboration. We’ve been waiting to find the right artists to work with and when the possibility of the BABYMETAL collab emerged, we knew it was time. We were all fans of their music but were still surprised by the level of synergy we managed to achieve on the track. It’s a trilingual song and features English, Hindi. and Japanese, BABYMETAL even sang some parts in Hindi. but we think you can feel the message regardless and that’s a testament to this synergy.”

The band finishes, “The fact that we tied it all together by creating an anime/video game hybrid video pushes everything to the next level. This is a piece of Asian metal history and we’re proud to share it with the world.”

