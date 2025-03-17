Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 1:00 PM

Today, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs has announced the Hidden In Pieces Tour, which will showcase the band‘s catalog reimagined in a captivating new light by performing in intimate theaters settings across both North America and the UK, with support to be announced. The upcoming tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans because it will features Yeah Yeah Yeahs being accompanied by strings and piano that will breathe new life into beloved hits and deep cuts.

This year marks a significant milestone for Yeah Yeah Yeahs because they will be celebrating 25 years as a band. The Hidden In Pieces Tour serves as both a retrospective and a celebration of their enduring musical legacy. Presales begin on March 19, at 10 a.m. local time with general sale starting March 21, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs said: “Hi, we’ve missed you, they don’t miss you like we miss you,” says the band. “Out of a deep desire to reconnect with our band family and you our lovely fans, YYY’s are embarking on a series of very special shows this summer. The dearly departed David Lynch would say: ‘all you need to do is turn on the light and the darkness goes.’ To let our love light shine we will be digging deep into our back catalog. ”

The band adds: “We’ll be playing songs that are rarely (if ever) performed, alongside all time favorites with new arrangements to delight and yes, there will be acoustic guitars and strings too. We’d love for you to join us for these intimate performances in beautiful iconic theaters to celebrate 25 years of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, not a bad seat in the house!”

Hidden In Pieces Tour Dates

6/16 – Manchester, UK – O2 apollo

6/18 – 19 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

6/30 – 7/1 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metrópolitan

7/9 – 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

7/14 – 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

7/18 – 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/22 – 23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

7/29 – 30 -New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat