Lil Wayne Announces New Album Tha Carter VI For June 2025 Release

Home News Juliet Paiz February 9th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Lil Wayne has announced that his new album, Tha Carter VI, will be released on June 6, 2025. The album is the latest installment in the iconic Tha Carter series, which has helped make him one of the biggest names in hip-hop.

Fans can pre-save the album now and get ready for what’s sure to be another exciting release. While the tracklist and collaborations haven’t been revealed yet, Lil Wayne’s history of hit songs and memorable lyrics has everyone excited to hear what he’s been working on.

The cover has yet to be released but you can pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music!

Wayne has stayed at the top of the rap game for over two decades, inspiring a new generation of artists and continuing to impress fans with his creative style. Tha Carter VI is expected to bring the same energy and unique sound that have made him a legend in the music world.

With Tha Carter VI on the way, hip-hop fans have plenty to look forward to this summer. Make sure to pre-save the album so you don’t miss the next chapter in Lil Wayne’s incredible career.

Lil Wayne will be performing at the NOLA Jazz fest alongside other talented artists such as Pearl Jam and Kacey Musgraves. The festival is set for two weekends, April 25-27 and May 1-4 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in new Orleans. In 2024 Lil Wayne teamed up with Young Thug for a single titled “Bless.” This single was his first drop of 2024 and left fans listened with excited ears.