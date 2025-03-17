Craig Chaney Of Evergreen Terrace Starts GoFundMe In Support of “Complete Organ Replacement”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 5:17 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Evergreen Terrace‘s guitarist and co-vocalist Craig Chaney needs a “complete organ replacement” in order to make it through the next few years. Chaney has launched a GoFundMe without going into too much detail, which pwoplw can donate to right here.

“Many of you were inquiring about my absence at the last Evergreen show,” wrote Chaney on the GoFundMe. “Unfortunately I was in the hospital for several days having blood work done only to discover that I need a complete organ replacement in order to survive. Without it I only have a few years left. I was hesitant to create this but the expenses will be far greater than I can handle alone.”

The guitarist adds: “I’d love to see my daughters graduate and witness the greatness they are destined to attain. The same goes for my nieces. I also can’t wait to get back on the road and see your faces. Anything will help. There is no finite number that we have been given. Pre-care, replacement surgery, post-care.”

Chaney joined Evergreen Terrace back in 2000 after the departure of original guitarist Joshua Willis. The artist has been in the band ever since and has performed on all of Evergreen Terrace’s studio music.