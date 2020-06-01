Return of Furnace Fest Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Drew Feinerman June 1st, 2020 - 1:24 PM

Furnace Fest, a music festival that was set to return this year after a nearly fifteen year hiatus, has officially been postponed to 2021, according to The PRP. The festival, which was originally supposed to take place on November 29, is being targeted to return in May of next year.

According to the festival planners, those who have already purchased tickets to the festival will have their purchases honored for the 2021 festival. Those who cannot make the festival or do not wish to attend next year have until the end of June to receive full refunds for their purchases.

The festival planners also stated that their top priority, other than keeping artists and fans safe, is to keep the original lineup in tact as much as they possibly can. Notable acts – Long Island based post-hardcore band From Autumn To Ashes and West Virginia based metalcore band Zao – have already committed to the 2021 festival.

While the full new lineup has yet to be revealed, festival planners noted that the new lineup looks to be “even more incredible than anything we thought possible.” The new lineup will be announced sometime within the coming “weeks or months.”

Furnace Fest is now the latest in a massive string of tours, concerts and festivals to have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Newport Folk and Jazz festivals, Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Music Festival and Life is Beautiful. A full list of festivals and concerts that have been affected by the virus can be found here.

Check out the full statement released by the festival planners below: