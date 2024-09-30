Evergreen Terrace Pulls Out Of Shell Shock II Festival After Kyle Rittenhouse Announced To Appear

Home News Maleah Rowe September 30th, 2024 - 10:12 PM

The metalcore band Evergreen Terrace was set to headline the Shell Shock II Festival, a PTSD charity and awareness concert, on October 19th. After finding out Kyle Rittenhouse would be making an appearance at the festival, the band decided to drop out of their performance. The band announced their decision via Facebook, stating that they “always supported and continues to support philanthropic events for veterans, PTSD awareness, child poverty, and many more,” however “they refuse to align with an event promoting a perceived murderer such as Kyle Rittenhouse capitalizing off of their pseudo celebrity.” Read their full statement below:

Rittenhouse “gained national attention after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020,” as described by Loudwire. This created a debate over gun rights and racial discrimination, due to him carrying a rifle at the protest.

Evergreen Terrace’s departure from the festival sparked other bands to do the same, such as Southpaw FLHC, as well as Shell Shock privating their Instagram account.