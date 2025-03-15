OK Go Drops Two New Singles “Take Me With You” and “This Is How It Ends”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 15th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

The GRAMMY-Award winning rock band OK Go has announced two new tracks from their upcoming fifth album And the Adjacent Possible as a surprise. They have shared the songs “Take Me with You” and “This Is How It Ends”. “Take Me with You” is a bright and fun song, while “This Is How It Ends” is more of an emotional ballad. Two very different songs, to please all sorts of listeners!



“Take Me with You” is paired with a trippy visualizer, made by David McLeod, that goes well with the song’s psychedelic groovy sound. Check out the visualizer and listen to “Take Me with You” below:

Although there isn’t a visualizer for “This Is How It Ends”, the song is equally as interesting and great in comparison to “Take Me with You”. It features beautiful vocals that convey emotion in every line. With the emotions conveyed using a vulnerable tone in the vocals, “This Is How It Ends” is like fine wine. It’s lowkey, refined and pleasant to the ears. Hear “This Is How It Ends” below:

These two songs come not too long after OK Go released “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” in January and “A Good, Good Day At Last” with “Going Home” last month. OK Go’s next album And the Adjacent Possible will be out in full on April 11th, with 12 tracks. But, for now, you can pre-order or pre-save the track here.

And don’t miss OK Go’s tour this spring. The tour is in support of the upcoming album And the Adjacent Possible and the band will be playing shows featuring songs from the album in 15 different cities. The tour will kick off with a show in South Bend, Indiana on April 23rd and end in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 22nd. LA Exes, Mirthquake, The Stone Foxes and Steve Bays are set to open for OK Go’s tour. All information on tour dates can be found here.

Tour Dates:

*LA Exes not appearing

+Support from Mirthquake

#Support from The Stone Foxes

^Support from Steve Bays



4/23/25 – Morris Performing Arts Center – South Bend, IN

4/24/25 – Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

4/25/25 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

4/26/25 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

4/27/25 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

5/14/25 – The Sound – San Diego, CA

5/16/25 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

5/17/25 – The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA*+

5/18/25 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

5/19/25 – The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA*#

5/28/25 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

5/30/25 – Royale – Boston, MA – SOLD OUT

5/31/25 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA – SOLD OUT

6/1/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC – SOLD OUT

6/19/25 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR – SOLD OUT

6/20/25 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

6/21/25 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC – SOLD OUT

6/22/25 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC*^