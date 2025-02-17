OK Go Announce New Album And The Adjacent Possible For April 2025 Release, Shares Two New Singles “A Good, Good Day At Last”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 17th, 2025 - 2:48 PM

OK Go fans, buckle up for something spectacular! The band’s first album in over a decade, And the Adjacent Possible, lands on April 11, 2025, and it’s shaping up to be something amazing. Damian Kulash calls it a reflection of all the different stages the band has been through, and in all honesty, you can hear it in the new songs.

They just dropped “A Good, Good Day at Last”, which feels like warm sunshine on your face on a summer day. It contains guest vocals from Ben Harper, Shalyah Fearing, and BEGINNERS, plus a colorful, trippy lyric video from TRÜF Creative. Then there’s “Going Home”, a slower, meditative track paired with a mesmerizing video by Karan Singh. Both songs give off that “we’ve been through it, but we’re still here” energy, proving to fans that they will always have what it takes to create something amazing. You can pre-save today and view the album cover on most streaming platforms!

The album’s lead single, “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill”, came out last month with one of the band’s signature wild music videos. This one used 64 phones to create a moving mosaic, and it’s every bit as jaw-dropping as you’d expect. It’s a reminder that OK Go isn’t just about catchy tunes, they’re about creating something you’ve never seen (or heard) before.

After years of side projects, including Kulash’s work on ‘The Beanie Bubble” and the hypnotic track “This” from the Apple TV+ film, OK Go is back and sounding like themselves in the best way. With a North American tour kicking off in April, it’s clear they’re ready to make 2025 their year.

And The Adjacent Possible

01 Impulse Purchase

02 A Stone Only Rolls Downhill

03 Love

04 A Good, Good Day At Last

05 Fantasy vs. Fantasy

06 This Is How It Ends

07 Take Me with You

08 Better Than This

09 Golden Devils

10 Once More with Feeling

11 Going Home

12 Don’t Give Up Now