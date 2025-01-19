OK Go Shares New Single & Video “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 19th, 2025 - 11:51 PM

OK Go is back with a new single and video, A Stone Only Rolls Downhill. The song has their classic indie rock sound, with an upbeat vibe, but the lyrics dive into the struggles of life and how we keep pushing forward despite everything feeling like it’s going wrong.

The song talks about how life can sometimes feel like a never-ending cycle of problems, but it’s all about staying strong and moving ahead, even when things keep getting harder. The fast, energetic beat adds a hopeful feeling to the message.

As usual, the band goes all out with the video. They perform the song while fourteen phones appear on the screen. It is a “trippy” video as it uses the art of illusion and we see numerous hands and limbs appear on all phones. As the song goes on more phones continue to appear as the video gradually gets more strange. It’s a clever way to show how life keeps throwing challenges your way, but the band adapts and keeps going, just like the song suggests. A comment even states “What I love about Okay Go videos is that so often it’s not, “Oh! Cool concept!” but “How would you even do that?!” Relentlessly creative.”

With A Stone Only Rolls Downhill, OK Go proves they can make music that’s fun, thoughtful, and visually exciting. It’s a song that reminds us to keep going, even when life feels like it’s rolling downhill.

OK Go always brings the fire with any music they decide to release such as their single “This” for the Apple Film “The Beanie Bubble.” This song is different than “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” as it takes on a rock approach. The movie “This” was featured in is a story behind the hit toy Beanie Babies.