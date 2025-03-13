Sleep Token Announce New Album Even In Arcadia For May 2025 Release & Fall 2025 Tour Dates, Shares “Emergence”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 8:12 PM

Today, Sleep Token has returned with Even In Arcadia, which is their fourth offering and first under RCA Records, that is set to release on May 9. This new chapter follows Take Me Back To Eden and continues the unfolding journey where Sleep Token further intertwines the boundaries of sound and emotion by dissolving into something otherworldly.

As this next chapter commences, the band has unveiled their return to the U.S. with the Even In Arcadia Tour, which will stop across 17 cities this fall. Promoted by AEG Presents, the Even In Arcadia Tour will be Sleep Token’s only 2025 headline tour and exclusive to the U.S. For tickets and more information, click here.

Also, the band wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this possible, they have chosen to use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. If fans purchase tickets for a show and can’t attend, they will have the option to resell them to other fans on Ticketmaster at the original price paid. To ensure Face Value Exchange works as intended, Sleep Token has requested all tickets be mobile only and restricted from transfer.

New York, Illinois, Colorado and Utah have passed state laws requiring unlimited ticket resale and limiting artists’ ability to determine how their tickets are resold. To adhere to local law, tickets in those states will not be restricted from transfer but the artist encourages fans who cannot attend to sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.

In light of the exciting announcements, Sleep Token has dropped their new single, “Emergence.” As a whole, this ditty is fabulous by how the instrumentation brings a face-smacking vibe of rock and metal, while the vocalist fills the air with deep harmonies and melodies that resembles the dark theme on “Emergence.”

Even In Arcadia Tour Dates

9/16 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

9/17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

9/19 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

9/20 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

9/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/23, 2025 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

9/24, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9/27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

9/28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

9/30 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/1 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10/3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/5 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

10/7 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

10/8 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/10 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

*Festival