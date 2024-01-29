Sleep Token Vows To Cancel Tickets Purchased By Scalpers & Bots Following AEG Presale Code Issue

Home News James Reed January 29th, 2024 - 1:31 PM

Sleep Token’s upcoming North American trek is one of the most anticipated heavy music tours of 2024. Unfortunately, it’s attracted ticket scalpers and bots, much to annoyance of the mysterious UK band’s growing legion of fans.

Fans have posted on social media expressing grief over a botched ticket pre-sale that occurred last week, leaving tickets gone in most markets and in the hands of flippers. Many who signed up for a ticket pre-sale codes didn’t receive them at the promised time, and some received the code a day late, after tickets had sold out.

Tour promoter AEG Presents has since posted an email apology to fans [via NME], stating “While our intentions were good, to put it simply: we failed. Our emails and sale codes were sent on time yet delivered to you late. And while there are many reasons for that, there’s no excuse. We let Sleep Token and you down.”

Now Sleep Token have reassured fans that tickets swooped up by scalpers and bots — some going for upwards of $10,000 — are being identified and canceled.

“Tickets for the Teeth of God North American tour have been swiftly depleted, save for a limited remaining allocation in Montreal,” the band wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “In the meantime, so-called ‘bot/scalper’ purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure. Please remain aware, should you wish to attend.”

While the cancellations may open up some tickets to prospective concertgoers at a realistic price, some hardcore fans have already purchased scalped tickets, which could be rendered void.