Sleep Token Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Empire State Bastard

January 22nd, 2024 - 3:49 PM

Sleep Token are honored to confirm their Spring 2024 headline North American tour. These dates are in addition to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Radio City Music Hall dates, which were announced at the end of 2023 and sold out immediately.

Empire State Bastard will also appear.

Artists pre-sale begins 10am local time on Wednesday, January 24. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

The public on-sale starts on Friday, January 26 at 10am local time.