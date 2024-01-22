Sleep Token Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Empire State Bastard

Sleep Token are honored to confirm their Spring 2024 headline North American tour. These dates are in addition to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Radio City Music Hall dates, which were announced at the end of 2023 and sold out immediately.
Empire State Bastard will also appear.
Artists pre-sale begins 10am local time on Wednesday, January 24. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.
The public on-sale starts on Friday, January 26 at 10am local time.
SLEEP TOKEN ON TOUR:
WITH EMPIRE STATE BASTARD:
4/27 — Las Vegas, NV — Sick New World*
4/30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
5/1 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel
5/3 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
5/4 — Dallas, TX — Toyota Music Factory
5/6 — Tampa, FL — Yuengling Center
5/7 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
5/8 — Asheville, NC — ExploreAsheville.com Arena
5/10 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory
5/12 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/14 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall
5/15 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed
5/16 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed
5/18 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival*
5/19 — Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center
5/20 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia
5/22 — New York City, NY — Radio City Music Hall
5/24 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5/25 — Montreal, QC — Place Bell
5/27 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hal
5/28 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall
*Festival Appearance