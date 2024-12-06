Lauren Mayberry Shares Hopeful New Single & Video “Sunday Best”

Home News Catalina Martello December 6th, 2024 - 7:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Front-woman for electro-pop band CHVRCHES Lauren Mayberry shares new single “Sunday Best.” This came after the release of her first solo album, Vicious Creatures. The release of the new single also comes with an exciting new video, keeping fans at the edges of their seats.

Mayberry said in a press release about the single, “looking for light and hope when struggling with grief.” Along with, “I love how the song ended up feeling vast and cinematic, but still scuzzy and strange.That’s my favorite kind of pop music: it focuses on feelings but also imperfections.”

The video itself is very fun. It seems to be filmed on a camcorder and features Mayberry dressed in very flowy, opulent dresses. She has light make-up that contrasts the gemstones placed on her face. The gems on her face make it seem as if she is crying, but in a beautiful way. This can be seen as her face for most of the video stays at a frown. The song speaks about grief with her singing, “Keep thinking one day maybe I will find the beauty in goodbye.” ABC News says “Sunday Best” stems from Mayberry dealing with her mother’s illness. The song is very personal and invokes a lot of personal emotions. Mayberry’s fans are excited to see her branch away from CHVRCHES and find herself within music. This emotional song proves that Mayberry is finding herself after being a part of CHVRCHES for over 10 years.