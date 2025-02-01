Lauren Mayberry Covers The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” During San Diego Show

Home News Cristian Garcia February 1st, 2025 - 2:38 PM

Lauren Mayberry, best known as the lead singer of CHVRCHES, stunned fans at her solo tour opener in San Diego last night with a surprise cover of The Verve’s classic hit “Bittersweet Symphony”. Taking the stage at the Observatory North Park, Mayberry delivered a set filled with her ethereal signature, blending her new solo material with carefully selected covers. As the opening chords of “Bittersweet Symphony” swelled, the crowd erupted in excitement, recognizing the iconic track from the first note.

Mayberry’s rendition traded the sweeping orchestral strings of the original for a more intimate, synth-infused arrangement, staying true to her electronic roots while honoring the song’s melancholic spirit. Her voice soared over the instrumental, adding a haunting vulnerability to the already poignant lyrics.

The Scottish singer, who embarked on her first solo tour following CHVRCHES’ success, took a moment to reflect on the song’s legacy before launching into the performance. “This is one of those songs that just hits you in the gut every time,” she told the audience. “It’s beautiful and devastating all at once, and I hope I can do it justice tonight.” (via Stereogum)

Mayberry’s solo tour, which follows the release of her debut album Vicious Creature last year, marks a new chapter in her career as she explores a more personal, introspective sound beyond the synth-pop anthems of CHVRCHES. If last night’s opener was any indication, fans can expect a deeply emotional and electrifying journey ahead. Her tour continues across North America, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago before heading to Europe later this spring.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat