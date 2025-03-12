Lil Nas X Releases New Song “Swish”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 12th, 2025 - 6:26 PM

American rapper, Lil Nas X, is keeping fans on their toes this week with a daily single release, today’s being his new song, “Swish.” Stereogum reported that this song is part of his build-up to his highly anticipated album Dreamboy. Following a busy year of music drops, the artist has continued to release sharp, catchy tracks with a playful, low-key vibe.

Following previous singles like “Dreamboy” and “Big Dummy!,” “Swish” is a catchy, auto-Tuned sing-rap anthem about hitting your metaphorical shot. While it may not possess the distinctive flair of some of Lil Nas X’s standout tracks, it still showcases his undeniable energy and confidence, blending elements of Travis Scott-style production with his signature verve.

Each of his singles so far this week has featured eye-catching Barbie-doll-inspired cover art and music videos shot against minimalistic, white backgrounds. His first release, Dreamboy, from two days ago featured only Nas in what seemed to resemble a Barbie-doll inside of its pink box packaging. The two videos that followed included background dancers wearing flashy outfits ranging in shades of pink.

Despite controversies surrounding the upcoming albums artwork, Nas is expected to continue this trend of releases. London producer, Sega Bodega accused Nas in November of last year of copying the cover art to his 2021 single titled, “Angel On My Shoulder.” Nas clarified that the artwork was inspired by Bodega’s work, hence the resemblance.

Fans can expect more fresh tracks from Lil Nas X as he builds anticipation for Dreamboy, with each new release continuing to captivate audiences with its bold style.