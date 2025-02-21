Doechii Teams Up With Jennie For Collaborative New Single “Extral”

Home News Catalina Martello February 21st, 2025 - 9:04 PM

Jennie and Doechii have teamed up on a new single, “ExtraL.” This song will be featured in Jennie’s upcoming album. The upcoming album is named Ruby and is set to be released on March 7, 2025. Along with the single, the duo released a video to accompany “ExtraL.”

The video is nothing short of exciting. It opens up with Jennie showing off her grills. It then quickly spans out to women dancing over chairs. She also showcases her own dancing skills. She confidently floats throughout the crowd. Doechii then pops out of show curtains and sits in a chair alongside Jennie. The duo looks up at the camera as they sing. The girls are in matching outfits. They are wearing an off-white suit with a red bra, red shoes, and red nails. They are also covered in gold jewelry.

Jennie is celebrating the release of Ruby by performing four intimate shows. She has also announced performing at Coachella.

The Ruby Experience Dates:

Thursday, March 6 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater

Friday, March 7 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater

Monday, March 10 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Saturday, March 15 Seoul, South Korea Inspire Arena

Ruby Tracklist