Sunflower Bean Share Refreshing New Single & Video “Nothing Romantic”

Today, Sunflower Bean has shared the new single, “Nothing Romantic,” which is a soaring second preview of their transformative new album, Mortal Primetime, that will out April 25, on Lucky Number. The ditty features power cords that harken back to arena-ready hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s by Heart, Pat Benatar or Joan Jett, with piano from Roger Joseph Manning Jr.

“Nothing Romantic’ is about rejecting the myth of the tortured artist and realizing that the joys of creativity don’t have to come from the lows of misery,” Sunflower Bean explains. “The video mirrors this journey. by capturing our lives as touring musicians in between nightmarish performances.”

The band adds: “From green rooms to lost highways, we travel from town to town, feeling alive only in the escape of our show. There’s tension between the connection and solitude; on stage, we’re together, sharing our music with others but later isolation and the price of our sacrifices creep in.”

