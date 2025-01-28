Sunflower Bean Announce New Album Mortal Primetime For April 2025 Release, Share New Single “Champagne Taste”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 28th, 2025 - 1:08 PM

Sunflower Bean will be returning with the most hard-fought and vulnerable album of their career Mortal Primetime. In the three years since their last LP Headful of Sugar, the members of Sunflower Bean drifted from one another as they pursued new projects and confronted personal challenges, tragedies and transformations. But Mortal Primetime finds Sunflower Bean with a renewed sense of purpose after nearly losing everything they built together.

With mixing by Caesar Edmunds and engineering by Sarah Tudzin, Sunflower Bean were inspired by alternative rock, dreamy psychedelia, and arena-sized ambition to create a sound that is undeniably the band’s on Mortal Primetime, which is a record that celebrates their history while hurtling toward the future.

The first single off of Mortal Primetime is “Champagne Taste,” which is a fuzzed-out anthem of reckless determination. A nod to Sunflower Bean’s long-time alias when performing secret shows to test out new material, the sing features feral guitar riffs, soaring power chords and vocals that find Cumming channeling Iggy Pop circa The Idiot.

The band explains: “This song came after a period that felt like rock bottom for the band. It is about feeling beaten down but still driving forward, to keep faith, to grow and to continue to create on our own terms, our Mortal Primetime.”

Mortal Primetime Track List

1. Champagne Taste

2. Nothing Romantic

3. Waiting For The Rain

4. Look What You’ve Done To Me

5. I Knew Love

6. Take Out Your Insides

7. There’s A Part I Can’t Get Back

8. Please Rewind

9. Shooting Star

10. Sunshine

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock