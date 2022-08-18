Spyglass Music Festival 2022 Featuring Everclear, Lit, Fuel and Fastball Cancelled Last Minute Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

Home News Karan Singh August 18th, 2022 - 10:37 AM

The stock of 90s throwback music seems to be plummeting. Last week, the Flannel Nation Festival in San Pedro, CA was called off after their main attractions—Everclear, Candlebox and Filter— dropped out. According to Stereogum, the bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.

This week is following a similar pattern — the Spyglass Music Festival was scheduled to take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury, PA this weekend with headliners Everclear, Lit, Fuel and Fastball. As per an instagram post by Fuel, the event has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” The winery’s website has updated its calendar and listed the festival as canceled, but the Spyglass social accounts have yet to officially announce this update from their end. One Facebook user revealed that they received an email that suggested the event was canceled due to low sales and a staffing shortage.

