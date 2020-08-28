Suzanne Vega Announces New Album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories For September 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 28th, 2020 - 2:07 AM

Grammy-award winning Suzanne Vega has announced her new album An Evening of New York Songs and Stories will be due out September 11 via Amanuensis/Cooking Vinyl. The 16 track record features covers of Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side” and “New York Is My Destination” which she released the lyric video to “Walk on the Wild Side.” Check it out the song below.

The album was recorded live at the Café Carlyle in New York City. “It is always a pleasure to play at the Café Carlyle in New York City,” Vega said in a press release. “It is a small exclusive club that has hosted legends from Eartha Kitt to Judy Collins, and is also known to be the place where Jackie Kennedy met Audrey Hepburn. I love it for its bohemian old-world glamour! I decided it would be fun to perform a New York-themed show there with songs inspired by New York City or for which New York provided the backdrop, including ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ by my late, great friend, Lou Reed—a song I rarely heard him sing himself.”

An Evening of New York Songs and Stories will be Vega’s first album in four years, with her last being 2016’s Tales from the Realm of the Queen of Pentacles.

An Evening of New York Songs and Stories Tracklist

1. Marlene on the Wall

2. Luka

3. New York is a Woman

4. Frank and Ava

5. Gypsy

6. Freeze Tag

7. Pornographer’s Dream

8. New York Is My Destination

9. Walk on the Wild Side

10. Ludlow Street

11. Cracking

12. Some Journey

13. Tom’s Diner

14. Anniversary

15. Tombstone

16. Thin Man