I’m With Her Covers Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso With Sales From Purchases Going Towards Hurricane Helene Recovery

Americana artists I’m With Her has just announced a cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” on their Instagram page, with the caption stating that proceeds from purchasing the cover will be going towards Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Listen below:

<a href="https://imwithher.bandcamp.com/track/espresso-2">Espresso by I’m With Her</a>

The cover puts a lighter, more folksy perspective on the track, with Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan’s vocals gently mixing with the reserved guitar notes in the background.

I’m With Her first debuted in 2015 with a cover of John Hiatt’s “Crossing Muddy Waters”; the band would not release their debut album until 2018.

While the band has not released music since their 2023 single “Wake Me When It’s Over,” the individual singer-songwriters who make up the trio have been known to work solo while still working together; Sara Watkins had her bandmates join her on her 2021 track “Tumbling Tumbleweeds.”

All proceeds from the purchases of I’m With Her’s cover of “Espresso” will be donated to BeLoved Asheville; find out how to donate on the organization’s website.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford