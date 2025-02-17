Grey Fox Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring I’m With Her, Steep Canyon Rangers, The California Honeydrops & More

Home News Skyy Rincon February 17th, 2025 - 12:01 AM

The organizers behind Grey Fox festival have announced the 2025 lineup of their annual event which celebrates music genres like bluegrass, newgrass and roots. This year’s festival is set to take place on the Walsh Farm in Oak Hill, New York from July 16 through July 20.

The lineup consists of host band Dry Branch Fire Squad and artists in residence Woody Platt. A couple of notable performers include I’m With Her, Steep Canyon Ranger and The California Honeydrops. They will be joined by Del McCoury Band, Sam Bush Band, Sierra Hull, JigJam, Lindsay Lou, Henhouse Prowlers, Hazel at 100: Della Mae w/ Laurie Lewis & Alice Gerrard, New Dangerfield, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Noam Pikelny & Friends, Mr Sun, Cris Jacobs, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, The Lonesome Ace Stringband, Larry & Joe, Campbell/Jensen, The Special Consensus, Compton & Newberry, The Mammals, A Woodstock Celebration in Memory of Happy Traum, featuring Adam Traum, Cindy Cashdollar, Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, Mike+Ruthy (of the Mammals), Darol Anger, Eugene Ruffolo, and more, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Mike+Ruthy, Le Winston Band, Tony Furtado Trio, Tanasi, Cécilia, Unspoken Tradition, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, High Horse, The Litch Brothers, John, Trish & Quickstep, Rakish, Pythagoras, Catfish in the Sky and The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show.

The amenities include six stages of musical talent, various workshops, lots of dancing, camping options and family friendly fun, including special kids-oriented activities.

Live photo: Brett Padelford