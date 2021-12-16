Anika Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham December 16th, 2021 - 5:26 PM

British singer and songwriter Anika just announced the dates for her spring 2022 North American tour. Like her 2019 summer tour, she announced the dates via Instagram. The tour kicks off on May 13 in Austin, TX, and ends on June 3 in Dallas. The artist will be visiting 17 cities throughout the tour, including Chicago, Toronto, San Diego, Philadelphia, Nashville and more. The full list of dates and venues are in her Instagram post below.

The first stop of this tour is actually Anika’s performance at the Oblivion Access Music Festival alongside Portrayal of Guilt, A Place To Bury Strangers, Liturgy, Show Me The Body and more. The artist hasn’t released when tickets for her tour will go on sale, but tickets for this festival have been available since Nov. 19.

This tour celebrates her 2021 album Change, which was described by Drew Pitt as a “funky journey through a wealth of tones and thoughts.” The album — which was her first new solo album in 11 years — contains the hypnotic experimental song “Rights” and the avant-pop title track with its distorted music video. This piece is also her first since signing with Sacred Bones Records, an announcement that came with the release of the mesmerizing “Finger Pies.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat