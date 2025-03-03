The Armed Announce Plans To Open For Bernie Sanders’ Michigan Event

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2025 - 10:17 PM

According to consequence.net, hardcore band The Armed will be opening a speaking engagement by US Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday, March 8, in Warren, Michigan. The unconventional booking is being billed as Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Warren.

The Armed announced the performance on social media by sharing a vintage punk-style poster featuring the Vermont senator. Those looking to attend the event can RSVP through Sanders’ website. Sanders, 83, is in the midst of a spoken-word tour in an effort to “take on the oligarchy” following the re-election of Donald Trump.

“I think it is an appropriate time to ask the question that the media and most politicians don’t seem to be asking: What do he and other multi-billionaires really want? What is their end game?” Sanders in a video announcement for the tour through Newsweek. “Whatever we can do is what we must do. Needless to say, I intend to do my part, both inside the Beltway and traveling throughout the country to stand up for working families and to take on the oligarchy.”

As for The Armed, the Detroit collective released Perfect Saviors in 2023, which is an album that saw the group embracing a more post-hardcore and noise rock sound. They also unveiled the EP, Everlasting Gaze, this past October.