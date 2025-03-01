Viagra Boys Release New Single “Uno II”

Home News Skylar Jameson March 1st, 2025 - 6:25 PM

Last month, post-punk band Viagra Boys announced their upcoming album viagr aboys, which will be released on April 25th of this year. However, today, the band has released their latest single for the album “Uno II”. The new song is named after vocalist Sebastian Murphy’s Italian greyhound of the same name as the song. The inspiration for “Uno II” came when Murphy was thinking about what the dog must have been thinking when he was dealing with dental issues, going to another place and missing teeth. The song is in a way, a commentary on conspiracy theories.

The lyrics of the song are reflective of the situation with the dog that inspired the song, “Does he want the best for me? / What’s he doing with my teeth?”. The vocals on this song are ear-catching as well, with an interesting spoken tone that’s paired with the engaging instrumental. The accompanying music video features interesting visual effects and takes place at a convention and in the city streets. The storyline is that Murphy is sent to cover a dog show, but ends up tripping and realizing he’s under constant surveillance, which causes immense paranoia. Listen to the new song and watch the video below:

“Uno II” comes after the band released their last single “Man Made of Meat”. Later next month, the group will set off on tour through the UK, US and Europe in support of the album. The tour kicks off with a must-see Coachella performance and will wrap up with a show in Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern. Tickets for the 23-date tour are on sale now.