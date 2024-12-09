Viagra Boys Announce Summer and Fall 2025 US, UK, and European Tour Dates

NME reports that Swedish band Viagra Boys have announced a massive tour for 2025, spanning the US, UK and Europe. Check out all tour dates and information below.
Coined the “infinite anxiety tour,” the string of shows will span from April 2025, where the band will kick things off at the Californian music festival Coachella, all the way to November.
After Coachella, they’ll make stops in Paris and Brussels before heading to the UK in May for shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester. From there, the band will head back to the US to play in Chicago, Boston, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on November 8.
Presale begins on Wednesday, December 11, at 6 PM Central European Time; you can sign up for presale here. General sale starts on Thursday, December 12, at 10 AM local time. UK tickets are available here, and US tickets are available here.
In a video announcing the tour, the band jokes about how to promote their shows, with suggestions including playing “the world’s biggest Sphere show in the [Las Vegas] Sphere” and copying Fontaines D.C.’s style: “I think we’re gonna have to dye our hair and get better sunglasses. Either smaller or larger sunglasses.”
Check out the video below:
viagra boys present the 2025 infinite anxiety tour: eu & north america
the shrimptech crisis is now over, the profit forecast for the investors is stronger than ever before
sign up for the shrimptech presale: https://t.co/FMaQNZXJNL
pre-sales start dec 11th 9am PT / 6pm CET pic.twitter.com/jwhs4ayWyM
— Viagra Boys (@ViagraBoys) December 8, 2024
The band has not released new music since their 2022 album Cave World along with the deluxe version of the album a couple of months later. That said, the band revealed to NME earlier this year that they have a new album on the way, with frontman Sebastian Murphy saying the release is to be expected “maybe next year.” He then added that the next album will include “a little bit of everything, hopefully,” and that “We’re gonna see where it ends up. I think there’s a little bit of all sorts of genres in there, hopefully – excluding maybe R&B and stuff like that.” With a laugh, Murphy clarified “There’s a lot of rock.”
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
infinite anxiety tour 2025
04/12/2025 – Indio, CA, US – Coachella
04/19/2025 – Indio, CA, US – Coachella
04/25/2025 – Paris, FR– Zenith
04/26/2025 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique
04/29/2025 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
04/30/2025 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Arena
05/01/2025 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
05/02/2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia
05/05/2025 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
05/06/2025 – London, UK – Brixton Academy
05/08/2025 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
05/09/2025 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium
05/10/2025 – Luxembourg, LX – Rockhal
05/11/2025 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA
09/11/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl
09/12/2025 – Seattle, WA, US – Showbox SoDo
09/14/2025 – Portland, OR, US – McMenamins Grand Lodge
09/17/2025 – St Paul, MN, US – Palace Theatre
09/18/2025 – Chicago, IL, US – Fairgrounds The Salt Shed
09/19/2025 – Royal Oak, MI, US – Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/22/2025 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
09/23/2025 – Boston, MA, US – Roadrunner
09/25/2025 – Brooklyn, NY, US – The Brooklyn Mirage
09/26/2025 – Washington, DC, US – The Anthem
09/27/2025 – Philadelphia, PA, US – Franklin Music Hall
10/23/2025 – Oakland, CA, US – Fox Theatre
10/25/2025 – Phoenix, AZ, US – The Van Buren
10/27/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – The Union Event Center
10/28/2025 – Denver, CO, US – Mission Ballroom
10/30/2025 – Houston, TX, US – White Oak Music Hall
10/31/2025 – Austin, TX, US – Venue TBA
11/01/2025 – Dallas, TX, US – House of Blues
11/03/2025 – Raleigh, NC, US – The Ritz
11/04/2025 – Asheville, NC, US – The Orange Peel
11/06/2025 – St Louis, MO, US – The Pageant
11/07/2025 – Nashville, TN, US – Marathon Music Works
11/08/2025 – Atlanta, GA, US – The Eastern