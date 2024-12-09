Viagra Boys Announce Summer and Fall 2025 US, UK, and European Tour Dates

Home News Lauren Rettig December 9th, 2024 - 4:48 PM

NME reports that Swedish band Viagra Boys have announced a massive tour for 2025, spanning the US, UK and Europe. Check out all tour dates and information below.

Coined the “infinite anxiety tour,” the string of shows will span from April 2025, where the band will kick things off at the Californian music festival Coachella, all the way to November.

After Coachella, they’ll make stops in Paris and Brussels before heading to the UK in May for shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester. From there, the band will head back to the US to play in Chicago, Boston, New York City, Houston and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on November 8.

Presale begins on Wednesday, December 11, at 6 PM Central European Time; you can sign up for presale here. General sale starts on Thursday, December 12, at 10 AM local time. UK tickets are available here, and US tickets are available here.

In a video announcing the tour, the band jokes about how to promote their shows, with suggestions including playing “the world’s biggest Sphere show in the [Las Vegas] Sphere” and copying Fontaines D.C.’s style: “I think we’re gonna have to dye our hair and get better sunglasses. Either smaller or larger sunglasses.”

Check out the video below:

The band has not released new music since their 2022 album Cave World along with the deluxe version of the album a couple of months later. That said, the band revealed to NME earlier this year that they have a new album on the way, with frontman Sebastian Murphy saying the release is to be expected “maybe next year.” He then added that the next album will include “a little bit of everything, hopefully,” and that “We’re gonna see where it ends up. I think there’s a little bit of all sorts of genres in there, hopefully – excluding maybe R&B and stuff like that.” With a laugh, Murphy clarified “There’s a lot of rock.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

infinite anxiety tour 2025

04/12/2025 – Indio, CA, US – Coachella

04/19/2025 – Indio, CA, US – Coachella

04/25/2025 – Paris, FR– Zenith

04/26/2025 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

04/29/2025 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

04/30/2025 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Arena

05/01/2025 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

05/02/2025 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia

05/05/2025 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

05/06/2025 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

05/08/2025 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

05/09/2025 – Tilburg, NL – 013 Poppodium

05/10/2025 – Luxembourg, LX – Rockhal

05/11/2025 – Zurich, CH – X-TRA

09/11/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

09/12/2025 – Seattle, WA, US – Showbox SoDo

09/14/2025 – Portland, OR, US – McMenamins Grand Lodge

09/17/2025 – St Paul, MN, US – Palace Theatre

09/18/2025 – Chicago, IL, US – Fairgrounds The Salt Shed

09/19/2025 – Royal Oak, MI, US – Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/22/2025 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

09/23/2025 – Boston, MA, US – Roadrunner

09/25/2025 – Brooklyn, NY, US – The Brooklyn Mirage

09/26/2025 – Washington, DC, US – The Anthem

09/27/2025 – Philadelphia, PA, US – Franklin Music Hall

10/23/2025 – Oakland, CA, US – Fox Theatre

10/25/2025 – Phoenix, AZ, US – The Van Buren

10/27/2025 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – The Union Event Center

10/28/2025 – Denver, CO, US – Mission Ballroom

10/30/2025 – Houston, TX, US – White Oak Music Hall

10/31/2025 – Austin, TX, US – Venue TBA

11/01/2025 – Dallas, TX, US – House of Blues

11/03/2025 – Raleigh, NC, US – The Ritz

11/04/2025 – Asheville, NC, US – The Orange Peel

11/06/2025 – St Louis, MO, US – The Pageant

11/07/2025 – Nashville, TN, US – Marathon Music Works

11/08/2025 – Atlanta, GA, US – The Eastern