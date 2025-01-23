Viagra Boys Announce New Album viagr aboys For April 2025 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Man Made Of Meat”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 4:18 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Viagra Boys have announced their new album, viagr aboys, is set for release on April 25. The album will be the band’s fourth LP and their first new album since 2022’s Cave World. Produced by frequent collaborator Pelle Gunnerfeldt, Viagra Boys will be releasing viagr aboys as the first offering on their newly-launched label, Shrimptech Enterprises.

Also, the band has shared the new song, “Man Made of Meat” and revealed its artsy music video. According to consequence.net, the song finds vocalist Sebastian Murphy reprising his signature dark humor and satirical tone over crisp guitars and a meaty bass line.

Murphy laments the anxieties of modern life under capitalism: “I am a man that’s made of meat/ You’re on the internet looking at feet” goes just one humorous line in the chorus, but throughout, Murphy references McDonald’s, Matthew Perry’s death, trying to get free women’s sweaters from L.L. Bean, subscribing to “your mom’s OnlyFans” and wheelchairs with “electric motors made by goblins in a factory overseas.”

The song also comes with a music video directed by Daniel Björkman that depicts Murphy as an “accidental artist.” Murphy drops a bottle of liquor in a museum when looking at a painting, thus creating another piece of art for the elite to fawn over. Eventually Murphy is demanded to recreate and subsequently abstract his own initial work and each time he challenges his status as an artist.

viagr aboys Track List

1. Man Made of Meat

2. The Bog Body

3. Uno II

4. Pyramid of Health

5. Dirty Boyz

6. Medicine for Horses

7. Waterboy

8. Store Policy

9. You N33d Me

10. Best in Show Pt.IV

11. River King