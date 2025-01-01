Beabadoobee Praises Imperfections in Music: “That’s What Makes It Special”

Home News Charlotte Huot January 1st, 2025 - 7:10 PM

Beabadoobee, the singer-songwriter known for her deeply personal indie anthems, has shared her thoughts on the beauty of imperfection in music. Speaking with Cosmopolitan, the “Beaches” artist emphasized how missteps and raw authenticity are integral to her songwriting process, likening them to the unique traits that define individuality, according to NME.

“I think about beauty standards and how people botch their faces to be perfect,” said Beabadoobee, whose real name is Beatrice Laus. “They lose their uniqueness. I feel like it’s the same with music. You want to hear the missteps because that’s what makes it special.”

The 24-year-old artist went on to explain how these imperfections, whether they’re unconventional word pairings or breaks from traditional songwriting rules, are what make her music relatable. “Maybe this word doesn’t make sense next to this one, but that’s how I speak. That’s why people relate to my music,” she shared.

Beabadoobee also described how music allows her to process emotions and “soothe [her] inner child” in ways other outlets cannot. Reflecting on her early work, particularly her 2020 debut album Fake It Flowers, she admitted she initially struggled to listen to it. “I couldn’t listen to it! I have a lot of empathy for myself today,” she revealed. “I went through that for a lot of people to see. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it.”

Her latest album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, captures her evolution both as a musician and as a person. The record has received critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of the complexities of young womanhood. In a review, NME described it as a collection that “showcases the tangled feelings of this time” while highlighting her gift for storytelling.

Beabadoobee's candid approach to music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. As she gears up for major performances, including a supporting act role at Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 BST Hyde Park show and appearances at Laneway Festival, she remains committed to celebrating imperfection.

“Let’s keep it crooked,” she said, summing up her philosophy. For Beabadoobee, imperfection isn’t a flaw—it’s the heart of her art.